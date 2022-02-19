‘Leave that poor married man alone’: Woman purrs and flirts with cop in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows a woman hitting on a police officer, purring at him, then laughing.

The woman, a TikToker known as Kai Curtis (@kaicurtis7), filmed the video herself and shared it to the social media platform. As of Saturday, her video received 4.4 million views.

In the video, Kai walked right up to the police officer, saying, “I’m sorry, have you ever seen a hotter cop in your fucking life?” Then, she made loud purring sounds directed at the officer.

Another man can be heard saying something unintelligible, and Kai turned to tell him, “You’re not a hot cop. You’re jealous.”

TikTok viewers had varied responses to Curtis’ forward behavior, with some affirming with her assessment, but most agreed that it seemed inappropriate.

“girl i know you didn’t just catcall him,” one viewer commented on the video.

“This is just embarrassing to watch,” another viewer said.

Some viewers pointed out that it looked like the police officer was wearing a wedding ring.

“Y’all not see the wedding ring??” one user asked.

Another TikToker commented, “gurl leave that poor married man alone.”

“Leave him alone bro he’s a married man just trynna do his job,” someone else said.

Several viewers suggested that if the gender roles were reversed in the video—meaning if a man had filmed himself hitting on a woman—it wouldn’t seem so “funny.”

“Now imagine if that was a Female cop and these were guys,” one TikToker commented.

“if the roles were reversed tho,” another TikToker wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

