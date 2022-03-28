woman speaking into mic (l) woman commenting (r)

‘This does not sound great’: Woman says she ‘forced’ a man to take 12 tequila shots and then tried to have sex with him in viral TikTok

'You’d be surprised how many guys this has happened to.'

Published Mar 28, 2022

In a TikTok, a woman seems to say that she “forced” a man to take “12 tequila shots,” after which he was not able to maintain an erection.

The video was originally posted by @hotpinkpitz, whose TikTok account no longer exists under that username, and re-posted by @solarpowerera, who added commentary about @hotpinkpitz’s story. The original circumstances under which she apparently gave the man shots of alcohol are unclear, but it’s sparked a conversation about male sexual assault in the comments.

“I gotta be honest girlie, this does not sound great,” @solarpowerera says in her video, which has over 90,000 likes and has been viewed over 613,000 times.

Some commenters on @solerpowerera’s video identified with the situation @hotpinkpitz described.

“That sounds like the kind of assault that happened to me,” @anusenow commented.

“Happened to me,” @tbarnes60 wrote.

“That’s pretty similar to what happened to me,” @apirate commented.

And the video about @hotpinkpitz’s TikTok sparked a discussion about male sexual assault in the comments section.

“You’d be surprised how many guys this has happened to,” @simon.riley34 wrote. According to 1in6, an organization that provides resources for men who have experienced sexual assault and/or abuse, “at least have been sexually abused or assaulted.”

“The dude is likely too ashamed/embarrassed to speak up,” @glerrychazerr commented, after thanking @solarpowerera for calling @hotpinkpitz out. The Rape Abuse & Incest National Network explains that some men experience “shame and self-doubt,” after having been sexually assaulted, and believe “that they should have been ‘strong enough’ to fight off the perpetrator.”

“Call it out. It’s wrong no matter who is involved,” @lindbomber94 wrote.

Other commenters were surprised that @hotpinkpitz would post such a video on TikTok in the first place.

“If that’s true she literally just confessed to a crime,” @gender_evil commented.

“Ppl on here literally admit to SA in an attempt to be funny,” @lukzetttt wrote.

“This is giving ‘she knows she got away with it,'” @austins64 commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @solarpowerera via TikTok comment, and to a user apparently connected to the now-defunct account via email.

Mar 28, 2022

