‘This does not sound great’: Woman says she ‘forced’ a man to take 12 tequila shots and then tried to have sex with him in viral TikTok

In a TikTok, a woman seems to say that she “forced” a man to take “12 tequila shots,” after which he was not able to maintain an erection.

The video was originally posted by @hotpinkpitz, whose TikTok account no longer exists under that username, and re-posted by @solarpowerera, who added commentary about @hotpinkpitz’s story. The original circumstances under which she apparently gave the man shots of alcohol are unclear, but it’s sparked a conversation about male sexual assault in the comments.

“I gotta be honest girlie, this does not sound great,” @solarpowerera says in her video, which has over 90,000 likes and has been viewed over 613,000 times.

Some commenters on @solerpowerera’s video identified with the situation @hotpinkpitz described.

“That sounds like the kind of assault that happened to me,” @anusenow commented.

“Happened to me,” @tbarnes60 wrote.

“That’s pretty similar to what happened to me,” @apirate commented.

And the video about @hotpinkpitz’s TikTok sparked a discussion about male sexual assault in the comments section.

“You’d be surprised how many guys this has happened to,” @simon.riley34 wrote. According to 1in6, an organization that provides resources for men who have experienced sexual assault and/or abuse, “at least have been sexually abused or assaulted.”

“The dude is likely too ashamed/embarrassed to speak up,” @glerrychazerr commented, after thanking @solarpowerera for calling @hotpinkpitz out. The Rape Abuse & Incest National Network explains that some men experience “shame and self-doubt,” after having been sexually assaulted, and believe “that they should have been ‘strong enough’ to fight off the perpetrator.”

“Call it out. It’s wrong no matter who is involved,” @lindbomber94 wrote.

Other commenters were surprised that @hotpinkpitz would post such a video on TikTok in the first place.

“If that’s true she literally just confessed to a crime,” @gender_evil commented.

“Ppl on here literally admit to SA in an attempt to be funny,” @lukzetttt wrote.

“This is giving ‘she knows she got away with it,'” @austins64 commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @solarpowerera via TikTok comment, and to a user apparently connected to the now-defunct account via email.

