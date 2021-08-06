Video: Bystander catches woman forcing child into trunk of car

A video that went viral on Reddit shows a Colorado woman allegedly forcing her 5-year-old son into the trunk of her car. A bystander captured the reported event and sent the video to police in Pueblo, according to KOAA.

A bystander named Sara Lucero reportedly recorded the video, which eventually made its way onto Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout page. It shows a woman, identified by several local news outlets as Chelsea Trujillo, cursing at a child near a drive-thru and putting him into the trunk of her vehicle before closing it on him.

“Get in there before I f*ck you up!” Trujillo screams at the boy.

Lucero yells at her, “Dude, you can’t put that f*cking kid in the f*cking trunk.”

Lucero repeats her demand, saying: “Take the f*cking kid out the f*cking truck.”

The woman says, “Dude, I was going to take him out” before popping the trunk. The video then ends.

According to KOAA and the Pueblo Police Department on Twitter, Trujillo, 33, was arrested and charged with child abuse and a restraining order violation. Police reportedly located Trujillo and her son on Thursday evening.

“Obviously, I think anybody who looks at that video would be concerned about the welfare of that little boy,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department told KOAA. “We saw what we saw in the video, but we need to look at the whole thing, that’s why detectives are involved.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department.

