‘Wanted to raise awareness on what women face everyday’: TikToker films man following, running at her

A TikTok of a man following a young woman as she is out for a walk has garnered more than 3.1 million views on the platform, and prompted discussion of women’s safety.

Posted by @natalieroseuk, a fitness coach and certified physical therapist according to her bio, the video shows a man following close behind as she is out for a walk in broad daylight.

@natalieroseuk Be vigilant ladies! I walked past him, he was sat on the grass and he began chasing me. Then said he wanted my p**sy. I used my phone to look behind and decided to film! Iv reported to the police but wanted to raise awareness on what women face everyday! It’s not okay! #shewaswalkinghome #safetyforwomen ♬ original sound – natalieroseuk

“Be vigilant ladies!” the video is captioned. “I walked past him, he was sat on the grass and he began chasing me. Then said he wanted my p**sy. I used my phone to look behind and decided to film! Iv reported to the police but wanted to raise awareness on what women face everyday! It’s not okay!”

In the video, she can be heard telling the man that he is creeping her out, and asking him to stop following her.

@nataliroseuk says in a follow-up video that she has reported the incident to the police, and that she is physically fine after the encounter.

“It’s not just one person,” she said. “There’s so many people out there like that, so I wanted to share awareness show you what I did and hopefully what obviously did save me in that situation because it could have been a lot worse. I couldn’t hear him behind me, but the only reason I knew he was getting closer is because his figure behind me was getting bigger.”

Commenters also shared their similar experiences of being followed by strange men.

“This happened to me recently,” one commenter wrote. “My bestie is a police officer and got me a rape alarm. We shouldn’t feel scared to walk on our own. Hope you are okay.”

“I just saw another video of a girl giving awareness on using her phone as if she’s talking to someone or she would record to make sure someone wasn’t following her,” another commenter wrote. “And now I see this video! Thank you for trying to spread awareness for all of us.”

“I dunno why men think this is ok!” a commenter wrote. “I’ve been followed before but someone in a car, honestly the scariest thing that could ever happen, I’m glad ur ok.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @natalieroseuk via Instagram DM regarding the videos.

