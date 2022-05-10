A woman says that a man attempted to record her without consent while they were kissing at his home and then blocked the door and prevented her from leaving.

TikTok user Natalie (@nat_faith) posted a video of herself telling the man that she wants him to move from the doorway so she can leave. She says that she’s recording their interaction for her own safety.

“You are going to step aside and I am going to leave,” Natalie tells the man repeatedly. He tells her he would like to talk to her and tells her to “chill.” She tells him she’s uncomfortable.

The TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay text that she called the police to get the man to open the door and let her out.

“I was terrified and felt so [violated].” On Tuesday, Natalie’s video had over 219,000 views.

The TikToker posted another video of herself talking with the man and telling him she wants to leave. In the follow-up video, the man cracks his knuckles and doesn’t appear to move.

Natalie posted a third TikTok about the situation confirming that she is “OK.” She says that when she realized the man was recording her, she told him she didn’t consent to that and asked that he delete the videos he took.

“I proceeded to try to leave and that’s when he grabbed me,” Natalie says in the video. She says that when the man started to stand in front of the door, she started recording.

Natalie says that on her way home from the man’s house, he called her repeatedly and sent her money that she says she sent back. She says she plans to press charges against him.

Commenters on Natalie’s initial video suggested she file charges against the man for false imprisonment and use her TikToks as evidence against him. State and federal laws prohibit false imprisonment, which is defined as someone “knowingly” restraining “another unlawfully so as to interfere substantially with [their] liberty.”

In a comment on her video, Natalie advised followers to prepare when meeting new people by bringing knives and pepper spray.

Other commenters asked Natalie to share more information about the man so “other girls know to stay away from him.”

“Seriously put him all over social media,” @wackopomelo commented. “He’s going to do this again. He’s done it before.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Natalie via TikTok comment.

