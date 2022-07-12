Woman climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window, asks workers to ‘train’ her so she can make own food

Sometimes when you have a hankering for a specific food, there’s nothing that’ll stop you from satisfying that craving. That must’ve been exactly what this woman in a now-viral TikTok was going through when she climbed through a McDonald’s drive-thru window in order to “train” with other employees to learn how to make some of her McFavorites.

The clip was uploaded by @quezgreer and has since been viewed 670,000 times. It begins with a woman standing by the drive-thru window asking if it is OK for her to come inside and make her own food. Judging from the clip’s text overlay, employees at the store were out of sanitary gloves, which prevented them from making meals for customers.

“Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking anymore orders CAUSE we have no gloves,” the overlay reads.

It appears she decided to take matters into her own hands… literally.

After entering the drive-thru the woman begins clapping for herself and then asks for the manager on duty. “It’s a ‘training thing'” she says while asking if she has permission to make food with the McDonald’s staff.

“It’s my first day of training,” she reiterates, hoping to prevent them from being legally responsible should something go awry.

Many TikTokers thought the woman appeared to be harmless and was tons of “fun.”

“She climbed all the way through that window, let her make it LMFAO,” one urged.

“Yooo I saw her before I left the bar what time was this,” another claimed.

“She looks kinda fun tho,” a third wrote.

A few, however, claimed it was “entitled” of the woman to come in through the drive-thru window.

Acoording to McDonald’s U.K. site, it is policy to not serve customers through the drive-thru window when they aren’t in a vehicle. “For safety reasons we cannot serve pedestrians and vehicles at drive thrus,” the policy states. “However, at some restaurants, where the layout permits, we have installed a small number of separate pedestrian walk-up windows that are open outside of core restaurant hours (for those restaurants that operate a 24-hour drive thru).”

It is unclear if the U.S. locations have this same policy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @quezgreer via TikTok and McDonald’s via email for further comment.

Today’s top stories