Woman claims she accidentally got Red Lobster worker fired in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A TikToker claimed in a now-viral video that she accidentally got a woman fired from her serving job at Red Lobster.

In the video, the TikToker, Samantha Fowler (@samanthafowler27), says that she and her two friends were sat at a table and didn’t get any sort of service for 10 minutes. She says was understanding because she, too, has been a server for years.

When it came time to order drinks, Fowler says she asked the server if her friend could show a picture of her ID because she left it at home. This was when things went awry, according to Fowler.

“‘Um, I don’t even know why you’re asking me that,'” Fowler recalls the server saying.

In response, Fowler says she and her friends then said they were OK with just water. According to Fowler, the server wasn’t willing to let it go and continued to “lecture” them and question why they thought is was OK to ask her that in the first place.

Fowler says she approached the host stand and asked for a new server because they weren’t comfortable with their current server. “I’ve never asked for a new server,” Fowler says.

“We accidentally got someone fired,” text overlay on the TikTok reads. Fowler reiterated that the server was fired in the caption but doesn’t discuss the server getting fired in her video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@samanthafowler27/video/7049486168941022511

The video accumulated over 69,000 views. Many viewers asked for a “part two.” Three days later, Fowler obliged.

In the video, Fowler says she noticed the manager walking around, apologizing to other customers for the server’s actions.

Fowler didn’t share too much new information, but in the comments section, she noted that the manager “pulled [the server] off the floor after all of her section had been upset.” Fowler also said she asked for a new server to “avoid confrontation [because] I have social anxiety.”

Viewers in both comments sections expressed skepticism.

“I feel like this story ain’t 100% honest,” one person commented.

“If you are a server you should know the ID rule,” another said.

“So I’m hearing essentially you asked her to risk her job and you didn’t expect resistance?” a third questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fowler via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response.

