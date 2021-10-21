Woman throws dog poop at child’s head after he allegedly called her racist slur in viral video

A viral TikTok video shows a woman chasing and throwing dog poop at a child during a confrontation in a dog park in a Perth, Australia suburb. The boy allegedly called the woman a racist slur.

The video was reportedly initially posted by @danntb69. The video and the account have since been taken down, but a few social media users, including @beardedsavvy, were able to keep it alive on TikTok via a stitch.

The video shows two people, a woman with a poop bag and a child, in a very brief standoff. It’s not fully clear what’s happening, only that the woman is upset.

Suddenly, she throws the dog poop bag at the child. She chases him around for the remainder of the nine-second video.

“I beg your pardon, you little shit,” the woman says.

Though many sided with the boy, various reports claim that there’s more to the video.

Meaww.com reported “the woman, a dog walker, later confiscated the boy’s bike as well after he built jumps at the park. The video, taken at Padbury in Perth’s northern suburbs, showed the woman lunging at the boy with a poo bag in hand, which she was trying to land on his head after he appeared to call her an offensive racist term.”

@beardedsavvy, who reposted the video, has a similar take as some of the other viewers. He seems to believe that whatever happened doesn’t excuse the woman chasing the child around and trying to throw poop on him because she’s “older” and should be “more mature,” he says in his stitch. Many commenters, along with @beardedsavvy, also referred to the woman as a “Karen.”

