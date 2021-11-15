‘She saw you recording so she tried to splash it in ur car’: TikToker catches woman littering by Chick-fil-A in viral video

A TikToker is using the platform to shame a woman who disposed of the trash from her car by dropping it on the pavement in a parking lot.

The viral video has 4.2 million views on the platform, where many criticized the actions of the woman, who left multiple articles of fast-food trash in the parking lot of a retail center.

The act of throwing something away on the ground frustrated many who were sure there was a trashcan nearby——even at the Chick-fil-A in the background, that would have only required a short drive.

“Why…I just don’t understand why she couldn’t just get out of her car and walk 10 feet to the trash can,” one commenter wrote.

Some commenters noted that when the woman realized she was being filmed, she tried to throw her unfinished milkshake at the car of the person capturing the incident on video.

“She saw you recording so she tried to splash it in ur car, (that’s) real embarrassing for her,” one commenter noted.

The poster, Hailey, or @hailey.rubio, said that it did get all over her car in response.

“It worked,” Hailey said.

Unfortunately, some even took the opportunity to fat-shame the woman who was littering.

“She ran outta breath trying to put the cup down,” one commenter wrote.

One commenter claimed that they had experience working for Chick-fil-A and that a worker is tasked with cleaning up trash in the parking lot.

“Y’all don’t even realize we have to do parking lot checks and pick up your mess at midnight,” the commenter wrote. “I’m taking about (Chick-Fil-A) specifically…that’s the garbage she is throwing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hailey via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

