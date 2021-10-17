‘Asian b*tches are ugly’: Woman hurls racist insults at TikToker outside restaurant in viral video

In a viral video posted Friday, a woman tells TikTok user @dennydoestiktok, or Denise, that “Asian bitches are ugly” three times outside of the restaurant Empanada Mama in New York City.

The video has garnered 351,000 views and 39,000 likes. It is tagged #StopAsianHate. The TikTok starts with a still of Denise, captioned, “I had a girl and workers telling me ‘you’re an ugly asian bitch’ @empanadamamanyc don’t fucking ever go there.”

The actual video begins as Denise reiterates what the woman told her prior to the start of the recording, that “Asian bitches are ugly.” The woman affirms that is what she said, then repeats the statement.

The video then cuts to the woman throwing more insults at the TikToker, now seemingly unsure as to what Denise’s race is and trying to assume other possible ethnicities.

“You’re a fucking ugly fucking Mexican, fucking Hawaiian, whatever the fuck you are,” the woman tells Denise.

Denise replies that she’s waiting for someone and the woman mocks her response. The video cuts again, showing the woman calling Denise a “Chinese little bitch.” In a text overlay on top of the video, Denise says the woman’s “POC boyfriend” was “egging her on.”

“Get that on camera,” the woman says in reference to her racist insults.

Denise goes on to claim in text overlays atop the video that the Empanada Mama workers “just stood there and supported” the woman’s rant.

Viewers were outraged on behalf of Denise and sent her messages of support under her video.

“Insecure that’s all it is,” one commenter said.

“I know you don’t need anyone’s validation but you’re a gorgeous woman, that witch was full of hate!” another wrote.

“Thats sad,” one user commented. “It’s sad the hate people show. She probably doesn’t love herself to show hate on other women.

In a comment, Denise said the general manager for Empanada Mama called her to apologize. The Daily Dot could not verify the identity of the other woman in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Denise and Empanada Mama for comment but did not immediately hear back.

