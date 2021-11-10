‘People are calling the cops because you’re acting like a moron’: Woman berates child at Costco in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 8, a woman is seen speaking to a child with his head down and arms crossed while checking out at a Costco. TikToker Eileen Molina (@eimolina), who posted the video, wrote that she had been “slamming [the child] around and saying horrible things to him” inside the store.

“I’m recording you lady,” says Molina in the video. “Cuz this is definitely abuse.”

The woman calls Molina abusive and tells the TikToker to get out of her face. Molina asks the child if he’s okay after a man tells the woman that he plans to call the police on her.

“People are calling the cops because you’re acting like a moron,” the woman yells at the child.

Molina then says that the woman “slammed” the child against the wall, which the woman denies. When Molina tells the woman she heard her tell her son she was going to punch him, the woman says “he’s my child.”

The video has garnered over 4 million views since it was posted, and Molina promised an update in the comments section.

Commenters expressed concern for the child in the video.

“The worst thing is,” wrote @user2770076986260 “This poor child went home and probably got it worse at home.”

“She’s probably a foster parent,” commented @charvey010.

“His body language speaks volumes,” wrote @taylor31211.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Molina and Costco.

