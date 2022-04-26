‘The employee that looks like this is a sexual harasser’: Woman puts up drawing of Starbucks worker in the store

A TikToker accused a Starbucks employee of sexual harassment by hanging up a drawing of him in the Starbucks where he allegedly works. Her sign also said that she had reported his alleged actions.

@ripbrat, who claims to be a former Starbucks employee, posted a TikTok of the drawing on April 12, and it has been viewed over 83,000 times. The drawing shows a man wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses and says, “We have spoke up about him to no avail.”

“Take care of your employees,” @ripbrat wrote, directly addressing the company. She also posted the alleged location of the store.

The rest of the TikTok shows the sign hung up in a Starbucks, and @ripbrat quickly shows a Starbucks employee in a baseball hat with a beard.

In a follow-up TikTok, @ripbrat shares a voicemail that she says was left by a woman with Starbucks’ corporate team in Seattle in April. The TikToker says she reported the alleged sexual harassment in December. @ripbrat also shows a screenshot of her allegedly quitting her job at Starbucks via text.

“If you guys want to continue to protect the wrong people, I will continue to lose all respect for the company,” @ripbrat wrote in her text. The TikToker also says she quit after already having her hours cut so that she could avoid working with the employee in question.

In another TikTok from April 25, @ripbrat says that she’s done with not “retaliating” against the situation, and then posted her most recent TikTok.

In it, @ripbrat says that the employee in question told other employees that she “looked pregnant” and that her breasts were “hanging out too much.” She also says he commented on the breasts of customers in the store while working.

“We have one grown man in his 30s talking about everyone’s bodies, including the younger girls who are 17-18 years old and customers in the store,” @ripbrat says in a TikTok.

“And then we’ve got this guy in his 20s—23, 24—and he’s flirting with the minors at the job,” she alleges of another co-worker.

@ripbrat says she has reported everything to her manager, human resources, and other authorities at her job and accused them of doing “nothing about it.” She also says she spoke with the worker’s mother about his alleged actions.

In comments on her viral TikTok, @ripbrat said that her sign was taken down from the Starbucks and that she received a voicemail from someone affiliated with Starbucks saying that they hope to close the investigation about @ripbrat’s complaints “by the end of the day.”

Many commenters supported @ripbrat’s efforts, and some even shared that they had had similar experiences at other Starbucks.

“I had a similar situation at [Starbucks] when I worked there,” @t0ughxluck commented. “Nothing happened to me but an older coworker was harassing MINORS.”

“My dm told me I was basically lying & I’m the one that could get fired if I keep it up,” @erionyxper wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ripgoth via Instagram direct message and Starbucks via email. The Starbucks location in question was not reachable via phone call.

Today’s top stories