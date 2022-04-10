Tiktoker catches peeping Tom staring at her kids, sparking a safety conversation on the platform

A mother allegedly caught a peeping Tom outside her 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

She posted her account of the window peeping Tom to TikTok and the original video has garnered almost 5 million views. She reports that a man had been standing outside her child’s window in the middle of the night.

Last week, @littlefoxtoks posted a TikTok explaining how the frightening situation transpired. Around 3 a.m., she heard her daughter screaming from her bedroom, “There’s somebody in the window! Somebody’s looking in my window!”

@littlefoxtoks anyway i have a pic of him now ♬ original sound – Emmarie

She initially thought it might just be a neighbor getting home late, but her neighbor could see the man at the window and shouted at the stranger to go away.

When the cops arrived, they allegedly recognized the man’s truck from a similar incident.

In a follow-up video, @littlefoxtoks explains that authorities were not able to initially find the man in the window. Instead, an ingenious neighbor watched the parked truck, waiting for the man to return when he thought the coast was clear.

Commenters reached out with their support and suggestions, recommending everything from security cameras to privacy film.

“You can get window privacy film! It’s like $20 and sticks on with water. It peels right off. I have [one] that is prismatic and shoots rainbows,” wrote @garlicbread1996.

Many TikTokers were in awe of the it-takes-a-village mentality that the generous neighbors displayed.

“I’m so happy with all the village work in this,” wrote @pagemcclure8. “Those neighbors are treasures!” added @boy_mom0107.

The Daily Dot reached out to @littlefoxtoks via Instagram for comment.

Today’s top stories