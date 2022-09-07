A TikToker captured a white man texting about Black people leaving the U.S. Open during Serena Williams’ final matches at the tournament.

In the now-viral TikTok posted by @vlonevfiles on Aug. 31, the man’s texts also show a conversation about “lesbian porn.”

“POV: The white man in front of u at the Serena Williams game was wildin,” @vlonevfiles wrote in the video’s overlay text. In the video’s caption, the TikToker wrote that the man was “texting crazy.”

On Tuesday, @vlonevfiles’s video had over 14 million views.

In a follow-up video, @vlonevfiles captured the man texting that there were “only wipipo [white people] left” in the audience at the match. The term “wipipo,” often written as “wypipo,” is African-American Vernacular English slang.

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, @vlonevfiles said that the man was texting about Black people leaving while Williams made a speech about her win during the U.S. Open. The TikToker said they found the man texting about lesbian porn and Black people leaving at that moment to be “very random.”

“I don’t believe it was his intention however to some [people] I believe it could definitely come off as racist,” @vlonevfiles told the Daily Dot.

Commenters on @vlonevfiles’s video were baffled about the man’s texts.

“What does he mean by that,” @prettyboykayb1 commented.

“We needa know what was said before,” @taygymleader commented. “Cause how is this just a casual conversation.”

“Is he talking to his ‘ma’???” @user8807667174207 commented. The man’s phone appears show him texting a contact whose name starts with an “M” and is a two-letter word.

Other commenters said the man wasn’t wrong: People did leave after Williams’ match.

“Yea we left after [Serena] played lets be real,” @goodtimesandsmiles commented. “No one [was] staying for the Russian player.”

“We not gone act like we dont be leaving after we seen what we came for,” @.d.vnte commented. “He noticed.”

