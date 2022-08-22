A woman on TikTok outed herself by posting a video of herself cutting her friend’s wedding cake prematurely.

User Hailey (@mediocrehailey) says she ignored the dessert table of brownies and “confidently” cut herself a slice of the wedding cake. She thought the couple had forgotten to serve it.

In the video, Hailey is seen slicing into the wedding cake, which was clearly designated with a bride and groom cake topper. After scraping a slice onto her plate, she licks her finger as she bops along to the music playing. Then, she walks away, smiling as she starts a conversation with another wedding guest.

In a comment on the video, Hailey clarifies that the bride and groom had already “had their moment” and cut into the cake, but she still acknowledged the mistake.

“I know better now,” the video’s on-screen text says. “I hate myself!”

As of Monday, the video garnered 5.5 million views, and viewers were divided on the TikToker’s blunder.

“My apologies to the bride & groom,” the video’s caption reads.

Hailey’s mistake made some viewers “angry” on the bride and groom’s behalf.

“You have no idea how angry this is making me,” one viewer commented.

“The way we would no longer be on speaking terms,” a second viewer commented.

“This made me angry and it’s not my wedding,” a third said.

The actual bride appears to still be speaking with Hailey. A TikToker claiming to be the bride commented on the video, “…as the bride whose cake this is – SHE IS FORMALLY FORGIVEN AND HAS LEARNED HER LESSON IN WEDDING ETIQUETTE.”

Still, some TikTokers couldn’t get over the video.

“Omg so I see that the bride commented forgiving you but I still need to go through my own emotional process with this one,” one user said.

Some users said Hailey’s actions — and the fact that she shared the video herself — showed a level of “audacity.”

“This is funny but it reaally does tell u a lot abt the type of person someone is,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “You couldn’t pry this information out of me if I did this to someone at their wedding.”

Someone else simply wrote, “the audacity.”

The creator has limited the video’s comments section at the time of publishing.

