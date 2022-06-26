‘The mortician didn’t notice grandma looking hot AF?’: Bridal shop owner says bride-to-be’s late grandma was accidentally buried in her wedding dress

A bridal shop owner has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a client’s a devastating mistake that lead to the groom-to-be accidentally burying his fiance’s grandmother in what was supposed to be her wedding dress.

In the three-part “storytime” series, which amassed a cumulative 7.9 million views, the TikToker Kasia (@kasiasbridal) explains how the shocking event unfolded.

“You know, I say I’ve seen it all. But really, that’s a complete lie,” she remarks in the first video.

The groom, she says, called her “frantic as hell, crying practically” and asked to reorder a dress his fiance bought from the boutique recently. Although the creator was happy to help, the man was unable to give details about the dress apart from the fact that it was a wedding dress.

“Something inside of me told me to call the bride, but then I was like, ‘You might cause a bigger issue,’ and I’m so glad that I didn’t,” Kasia says.

In a follow-up phone call with the groom, the TikToker says that he “broke down” and “just started crying.” At this point, she says the brother of the bride took the phone from the groom and told her exactly what happened.

“Well, it’s an unfortunate situation,” she recalls the brother telling her. “You see, the bride gave the dress to my mother—our mother—and she said to go ahead and store it in [her closet for] safekeeping.” Shortly after, she says, their grandmother died. Because her late husband was buried in his wedding tuxedo, she wanted to be buried in her wedding dress.

It was at this point that the user realized what the brother and groom had done. “I swear to you, I think I stopped breathing,” she says. When asked to take the grandmother’s wedding dress out of storage—the same place they kept the fiance’s wedding dress—they took her dress instead, she claims.

“Just being guys, they didn’t know any better,” Kasia says. “They didn’t know there were multiple wedding dresses in the closet.”

Several commenters remarked that surely they would have recognised that it wasn’t the grandmother’s dress at the funeral, but the TikToker claims the grandmother’s casket was closed during the service.

“So now we’re on a mad hunt to get this dress because [the] bride does not know that this dress is buried six feet under with grandma,” she adds.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending. Although the brother, groom, and the bride’s mom ultimately made the “executive decision” to come clean to the bride, Kasia was able to use extra fabric to fashion a dress close to the original. As revealed in the final part, it turns out the dress needed more than one alteration anyway, as the bride was pregnant.

In the comments, viewers joked about the grandmother being buried in a mermaid-style wedding dress rather than a traditional gown.

“The mortician didn’t notice grandma looking hot AF?” one user joked.

“THEY PUT GRANDMA IN A MERMAID GOWN?? HA,” another wrote.

One viewer shared their take-away from the story. “All I learned was do NOT ask men to get the dress for grandma,” they said.

Others argued that the bride’s grandmother made sure the situation worked out.

“Grandma sent that angel down to assist,” one user wrote. “Grandma felt bad for wearing her dress forever and wanted to make it up to them.”

“Grandma handled it I’m sure,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kasia via email.

