Waxing technician posts client’s photo to an OnlyFans account without consent

A TikToker’s video alleging that her waxer posted a video of her receiving a waxing service to OnlyFans without her knowledge has sparked debate on the platform, with commenters encouraging the original poster to call the woman out.

The since-deleted video posted by @awkwardddblackkkgirlll had garnered 70.7K views since it was posted April 8.

“Okay so this is about the girl who posted my goodies on her OF page, doing my wax,” @awkwardddblackkkgirlll says in the video. “I texted her, I was like, ‘ma’am? I saw you had a snippet of a video on your Instagram, that’s not me is it?’ I see my tattoos.’ And she was like, ‘oh my god, yes I am so sorry. I meant to call you and ask you if I could post it.’ I said, well when you gonna call? It’s still there, I paid the $11 to see if it was me. She posted from the part where I lay down to get my wax to the part where she had me in butterfly position and everything.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@awkwardddblackkkgirlll/video/7084270348606197038/

@awkwardddblackkkgirlll tells her viewers that her waxer attempted to justify keeping the video up after she had been caught by saying that she would lose tips left on the platform.

“She’s saying, ‘if I take it down, I lose the tips, could I just send you the $150 instead?’ Girl, I know what OF is, I had one before. You won’t lose the tips unless they charge back. She said, ‘I could still send you the $150’ if she could keep the video up. I said, my tattoo’s showing, I have birthmarks down there. She’s got 488 people subscribed to her OF. She’s from my city. Hello? Those people probably aren’t subscribing to OF to see you do wax. They’re trying to see the different varieties of goodies.”

“She’s like, ‘it’s a nice video, why are are you upset?’ What if I was your waxer, and your coochie open, tattoos showing, birthmarks showing, that’s identify marks. I said you’re posting my pussy for profit.”

She stated that she told the woman that she would pursue legal actions if the video was ever reposted, and reported the video to OnlyFans, letting them know she did not consent to the video being shared.

Commenters urged her to seek legal action against the waxer for posting the video.

“Girl sue!” one commenter wrote. “488 subs, she made way more than $150 off it, and you didn’t consent to that. Ruin her whole life literally cause she tried it with you.”

“Take her to small claims and sue her for $5000 for emotional damages,” another wrote.

“Girl sue now!” a commenter wrote. “She needs her license taken away. Blurred or not if anyone posted me during my wax I’d be suing.”

Others suggested reporting her to the state licensing board, which @awkwardddblackkkgirlll said her mother has done for her.

“Please report her to the state cosmetology board.” one commenter wrote. “She is probably making a lot of money, and definitely doing it without her client’s consent.”

“She’s licensed? Report her to the board,” a commenter wrote.

“If she’s licensed you can report her to the licensing board,” another commenter wrote. “This is highly unethical (and so many other things).”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @awkwardddblackkkgirlll via Instagram DM regarding this story.

Today’s top stories