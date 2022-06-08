parking lot with Warner Bros lgoo on building (l) Starbucks logo on cup (c) hand opening door with Warner Bros logo on floor (r) caption "POV: you're fortunate enough to work on the Warner Bros lot and they have the *best* Starbucks you've ever been to"

@thatveronicagirl/TikTok

‘It’s never crowded. The baristas are amazing and it has a huge workspace’: Office worker says Warner Bros. Lot has the best Starbucks

'POV: you're fortunate enough to work on the Warner Bros. lot and they have the best Starbucks you've ever been to.'

IRL

Posted on Jun 8, 2022

An employee of a digital media company based at the Warner Bros. Lot shares the campus’s best-kept secret in a now-viral TikTok: the spacious, line-free Starbucks just a few hundred feet from her office.

In the video posted on Tuesday by TikToker Veronica Brown (@thatveronicagirl), she shows off the on-site Starbucks location at the Warner Bros. studio office lot in Burbank, California. Text overlay on the clip reads, “POV: you’re fortunate enough to work on the Warner Bros lot and they have the best Starbucks you’ve ever been to.”

In the caption, Brown says that “it’s never crowded, the baristas are amazing and it has a huge workspace.”

@thatveronicagirl it’s never crowded, the baristas are amazing and it has a huge workspace. PLUS it’s only a few hundred feet from my office 😭 #starbucks #warnerbros ♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles

The video has amassed over 75,600 likes as of Wednesday, with other employees at the lot agreeing with Brown in the comments.

“I miss that Starbucks!” one commenter wrote.

“AND they do mobile orders which for PA’s is chef’s kiss,” another said.

“My favorite!!! and they are so nice there!!!” a third added.

Unfortunately, there is no public access to this location. However, anyone can stop by during a scheduled tour of the Warner Bros. Studios.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brown via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 8, 2022, 4:59 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

