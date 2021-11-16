‘We just want to exist without being harassed’: TikToker says co-worker sexually harassed her for wearing leggings

In a viral video, a warehouse worker says her co-worker made her feel uncomfortable for wearing leggings. When she showed up to work in sweatpants, she says the co-worker insulted her appearance.

The video got over 856,400 views and 201,200 likes on TikTok since posting Thursday.

TikToker @fena_reti’s viral video shows her at the warehouse where she works. She is dressed in baggy clothes.

“A coworker I just met made me feel extremely uncomfortable for wearing leggings,” says the text overlay. “So today I dressed up how I usually do to feel safe from the male gaze.”

She then wrote that he stopped her and told her “you look like shit today.”

In a follow-up video posted Friday, @fena_reti responded to a commenter who doubted her experience. She used the remark as an example of how women are treated when they report workplace harassment.

“People said I should report it. This comment might help you see how easily victims are believed,” she wrote in a text overlay.

She then showed receipts of her telling her friend what happened when the harassment occurred. She stated that the co-worker had made sexual remarks about her leggings.

Viewers suggested that the TikToker report the co-worker to human resources and keep a record of inappropriate interactions. Others sympathized with her and wished workplaces could be safer for women.

“We just want to exist without being harassed,” says @kessydamascus.

“We harassed and shamed no matter what we’re wearing. We literally cannot win,” says @music.is.life.

Some commenters attempted to blame @fena_reti for wearing leggings to work, but the majority of viewers defended and supported her. In response to one accusatory comment, @fena_reti made a video recreating her original leggings ensemble, involving an oversized sweater and black Nike leggings.

“This is honestly making me incredibly furious,” says @fena_reti. “I’m so upset by this comment (referring to the previous comment) I decided to re-create the outfit in which I got sexually harassed. What about this screams sexy to you? What about this makes you want to talk about my butt?”

Many commenters under this video pointed out that it shouldn’t be the TikToker’s responsibility to protect herself from unwanted advances.

“It doesn’t matter what you wear. You have a right to have whatever clothing you please. I’m so sorry this is happening love,” says @aidenisacookie

“It’s not about what you are wearing. It’s about men being the problem,” says @tavern_music.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fena_reti for comment.

