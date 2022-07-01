‘Personally, I wouldn’t let my employees destroy my merchandise but that’s just me’: Night shift Walmart worker throws multiple jars of pickles, sparking debate

In a viral video posted on June 27, TikToker Zak (@zakcantshoot) throws multiple glass jars of Claussen pickles across the back stock room of Walmart. The video has over 2.1 million views.
“TikTok, I am 18 years old. Nobody was HURT OR INJURED !!! IN MAKING THIS VIDEO I CLEANED IT UP,” he captioned the video.
The overlay text of the video read, “Walmart hiring overnight 19+ an hour.”
@zakcantshoot TikTok iam 18 years😂 old nobody was HURT OR INJURED !!! IN MAKING THIS VIDEO I CLEANED IT UP #walmart #jobs #funny ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
In the comments section, most users tagged Walmart’s TikTok account in an attempt to elicit a response from the retail corporation.
“@Walmart personally i’m firing him but maybe that’s just me tho,” one user commented.
“@Walmart personally I wouldn’t let my employees destroy my merchandise but Ayee that’s just me, another wrote.
“@Walmart y’all didn’t accept my application,” a third user commented.
Others speculated on whether he was simply destroying expired merchandise.
“He’s obviously destroying expired food. Can’t sell it. Someone else is gonna break it, might as well have fun,” a user wrote.
The Daily Dot reached out to Zak via TikTok comment and Instagram messaging and Walmart via email.
