‘The favoritism be so real’: TikToker says Walmart promoted manager who acquired 10 late strikes, multiple complaints

A Walmart employee and TikToker said that one of her coworkers was promoted despite having “10 points, 5 write ups and 3 complaints.”

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 30, TikToker @fuxesp and a friend reenacted a Walmart employee being “bumped up to team lead” despite multiple disciplinary infractions against them. The video was set to the sound that features actor Angus Cloud from Euphoria‘s voice saying, “You’re confused? I’m fucking confused” and has received over 235,000 views.

@fuxesp commented on the video saying she works as a “regular cashier” and is not a team lead. In the video’s caption, @fuxesp wrote that the video was just a joke. She reiterated that to the Daily Dot in an Instagram message, but said that it was based on a recent situation at work.

“We recently had a really good team lead and she left us. Her replacement has had multiple complaints, disrespected costumers. And even overworked minors,” the TikToker told the Daily Dot. She said the new team lead inspired the TikTok.

The Walmart employee also clarified that “points are like strikes.” They’re used to document violations in the attendance policy.

“You get points when you call out or arrive late,” she said. “Usually people who exceed 5 are terminated.”

Commenters on the video shared their experiences with the Walmart points system.

“I just got fired for having 29 and a 1/2 points,” @securityguyblake commented.

“The favoritism be so real,” @bebejoanna94 wrote.

“When I asked for a raise they said I have 5 points and got fired,” @soggytoast428 explained. “But other people have more than 5 and still work there til this day.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email.

