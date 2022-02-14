‘Makes me not even want to buy anything’: TikToker says Walmart worker froze her self-checkout kiosk, called security on her family

A woman’s series of videos in which she says she and her sisters had their transaction frozen and security called while trying to use the self-checkout at Walmart has garnered over 2.2 million views.

In the videos, @sexyshawn13 tells her viewers that she and her sisters went shopping for a baby shower and attempted to pay for the items with three separate transactions. A store employee then allegedly froze their self-checkout kiosk and called security on them. It’s unclear what led up to this in the video.

“We at self-checkout in Walmart, we in the little speedy checkout,” she says. “It’s me and my sisters so we got three different transactions. We just told the lady that, and she called the motherfuckin’ security on us.”

She goes on to say that the Walmart store employee who locked their register was busying herself with other customers to avoid unlocking their checkout till.

In follow-up videos, additional store staff can be seen attending to the situation and “surrounding” the TikToker and her sisters in the self-checkout. In the background of one, the TikToker’s sister can be heard saying the situation “makes me not even want to buy anything.” Eventually, they are able to leave with their purchases.

Other commenters shared their own experiences of being stopped and accused of stealing at self-checkout.

“I’ve had them literally come stand by me and watch like they don’t have a whole camera above the register,” one commenter wrote.

“They need to take these busybody self-checkout ‘monitors’ and open up actual checkout lanes and do their job,” another commenter wrote. “They’ve done it to me too. When they walk over I stop scanning and say, ‘can I help you? Did you come to scan my order? Thanks for doing your job.'”

“I got accused of trying to steal frozen shrimp,” a third commenter wrote. “If I was going to steal I wouldn’t have called you over. Scanner didn’t pick it up and I asked for help.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sexyshawn13 via Instagram DM, as well as to Walmart directly.

