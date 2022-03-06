‘My p*ssy matters’: Karen throws candles in Walmart, seemingly mocks Black Lives Matter in viral video

A woman dubbed a “Karen” has gone viral on social media after damaging $200 worth of candles at a Walmart in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Feb. 28.

Magdalena Ciechanowski was caught on video throwing candles. The 42-year-old woman yelled “Black Lives Matter, my pussy matters” repeatedly as she threw about 13 candles down the store’s aisles.

While it is unclear where the video originated, the recording was reposted by @creolemac on TikTok four days ago and has since gained almost 5 million views. The video’s overlay text reads, “Karen looses [sic] it! Throws the #BLM candles.”

“Hospitalization time for these type of people,” the creator added in the caption.

“How do people act this way in public and not be embarrassed,” a user commented.

“What if she hurt someone!? So inappropriate and dangerous!” another viewer wrote.

“Where’s security or the police,” another viewer questioned in the comments.

TikTok wasn’t the only platform where the video went viral. The woman’s outburst was also shared to the popular subreddit r/ActualPublicFreakouts where it gained thousands of upvotes.

According to FOX6, the video’s virality is what eventually helped lead to her arrest. While the woman was able to drive away before the cops arrived at the scene, she was allegedly caught after performing a similar outburst at a Walgreens.

Stills of the original viral video were posted on the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page where tips helped track down the woman. Law enforcement eventually found her at a halfway house in Racine, Wisconsin where they arrested her for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikTok creator via TikTok comment and Walmart via its media request form.

Today’s top stories: