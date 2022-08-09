A woman says that after a man driving her home from a bar tried to instigate sex with her three times, she jumped out of his car while it was still moving and walked 3 miles home.

Noelle Wehrer (@noellewehrer) posted a TikTok on July 22 showing her walking home at 2:30am from a bar that she says is 3 miles away from her house. She says that she called two different Ubers from the bar, but that her friends said that a male friend of theirs would drive her home.

When she got into the car, Wehrer says that the man driving her home said, “Since your friend is hooking up with my friend, maybe we should hook up.” Wehrer says she said, “No, I just want to go home.” In response, the man said that maybe the two of them should “have a little fun.”

“And I was like no, I just want to go home. And he said, ‘But don’t you think since—’ and I didn’t even let him stop the sentence,” Wehrer says in her TikTok. “I opened the car door as it was moving and I jumped out.”

She says that the man she was with “would not take no for an answer.”

“I’m walking 3 miles home. By myself, in the dark. At 2:30 in the morning,” Wehrer says in her TikTok, which had over 5 million views on Monday. “Because boys don’t understand that no means no.”

In the video’s comments, Wehrer said that she got home safe and that the man in question was a friend of hers before her experience with him in his car.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Wehrer said she felt drained, scared, and angry when the man came on to her so many times. The anger propelled her to make the TikTok video, which she says she posted right after getting home from her 3-mile walk.

Wehrer told the Daily Dot that she’s received many negative comments from TikTok users telling her that she “purposely” put herself in a situation where her friend made unwanted advances toward her.

One comment on Wehrer’s video advised her to not “get picked up at a bar,” and another said that “it does make sense that y’all should have a little fun too,” advising Wehrer that she should have hooked up with the man who was driving her home—even though she told him “no” and didn’t want to.

The TikToker said she was happy her story can be used as an example to parents “when educating their children in these types of situations.”

“It’s important to understand that not everyone has good intentions,” Wehrer told the Daily Dot.

Other commenters on Wehrer’s video focused on the intentions of her friends, who she says told her to cancel her Uber requests so the man could drive her home.

“Get a new friend girl,” @tabbie.4402.4life commented. “True friends don’t let a friend walk alone for ‘d.'”

“Get better friends,” @abogxoxo wrote.

“Find real friends. Friends don’t leave each other alone. Ever!!!!!!!” @sellwithgissell commented.

