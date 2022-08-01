‘They was testing you’: Safe at Walgreens is open in front of worker in viral TikTok

An estimated $50 billion a year is stolen from companies by their own employees. In fact, 75% of workers have admitted to stealing from their employers at least once, which reportedly results in an annual average of 5% in losses for each U.S. business annually, according to Zippia.

Other research indicates that worker theft accounts for more losses than customer shoplifting.

According to Hyman Brown Insurance Agency, shoplifting isn’t generally covered by commercial insurance policies, however, theft is, as some states carry different statutes and penalties on these different forms of stealing.

In the wake of the pandemic, America has seen price hikes across the board. Inflation is now at a 40-year high. It’s also reportedly now more difficult to purchase a home than it was during the Great Depression, and gas prices are higher than they’ve ever been. This has reportedly led to growing concerns from retailers that employees may turn to theft in order to make ends meet at their jobs.

This could be why so many people are sympathizing with this one Walgreens employee’s TikTok, in which they snapped a photo of their store’s safe being left open, to the point where stacks of cash are visible.

@kickbackgang wrote in the text overlay of the now-viral clip: “Walgreens are just so lucky I’m a child of the lord. Cause baby i was ready to move to texas and start a new life.”

The video was viewed over 600,000 times. Viewers joked about what they would do if they were in the worker’s position and remarked on the worker’s apparent self-control.

“Life is short. God finna forgive me regardless,” one user quipped.

“You strong !!” another said.

Others speculated the open safe was a “test.”

“They was testing you too see if you was gonna do it,” one said, to which the wroker responded: “Waiting on them to bring the camera out n tell me i passed the test.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kickbackgang on TikTok for further comment.

