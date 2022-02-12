‘All of our perfumes kept getting stolen’: Walgreens workers print out pictures of perfume bottles to display in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows two Walgreens employees going above and beyond to create a perfume display after recent thefts at nearby stores.

Claudia Lorraine Fiorello (@claudialorrainefiorello) is a Walgreens employee and TikTok content creator with 87,900 followers on her TikTok account. Due to a recent series of fragrance thefts in her area, her store emptied the display case and started keeping perfumes in the back.

She and a fellow Walgreens employee decided to take initiative and print out pictures of perfume bottles to fill the display case. Her video showing them setting up the paper perfume bottles went viral, garnering over 546,800 views since yesterday.

“All of our perfumes kept getting stolen so we had to put them in the back. So Ashley and I literally Googled each image and we’re cutting it out,” says Fiorello. “That’s dedication.”

Viewers can see Fiorello and Ashley cutting out images of each fragrance and propping them up to make the display. Her manager appeared to be pleased with their efforts, and complimented them on how it looked.

“That looks pretty doggone good,” says her boss after seeing the display. Fiorella later posted a video of the final product.

Fiorello clarified how people have been stealing perfumes from neighboring stores’ locked display cases in a follow-up video.

“Basically someone stole the key [to the display] from another store,” she says. “All of them have the same lock so they’ve been going around stealing [fragrances].”

Many of the commenters agreed it was a creative idea.

“Wait this is actually genius,” says @daogplug.

“People are visual, I hope corporate sees your genius,” says @daarklaabs.

Others complimented them on their work.

“Paid by the hour. Take your time,” says @capitalisntism.

“Y’all make me miss working at Walgreens, me and my coworkers were so close. Like family,” says @kaitlynmariecolli.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fiorello and Walgreens via TikTok message and email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot