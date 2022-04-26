‘This is a flex’: Waffle House worker shares how much money she makes, sparking debate

A TikToker and apparent Waffle House employee sparked discussion and debate after posting a video showing how much she allegedly makes as a server at Waffle House.

The video, posted by user Nirajah (@nirajah.t), alternates between showing her at her jobs and various stacks of dollar bills and receipts. According to the receipts, Nirajah’s Waffle House is in McDonough, Georgia.

The video currently has over 1.6 million views.

In comments, many alleged current and former Waffle House employees chimed in to say they were not surprised by Nirajah’s earnings.

“I miss [working] there,” a user wrote. “Was nothing to make 1,000-1400 a week.”

“Girl I work there since I was 17,” another added. “Bought my car and apartment now finna move and buy a house.”

“People didn’t believe me my senior year when I saved up 2k in 2 months,” a third claimed. “Them tips are smooth at [Waffle House].”

“Waffle House was my first job. I believe I made the most money there,” another similarly claimed. “Still to this day [I don’t] see that much money.”

However, others made jokes about the Waffle House working environment.

“Did you have to know how to fight when they hired you or is that a learn as you go type of thing,” one user jokingly questioned. This comment seems to be in reference to several viral fight videos that have been filmed in Waffle House locations in recent years.

Still more referenced the vocabulary Waffle House uses to send orders, frequently referred to as the “Pull/Drop/Mark System.”

“It’s a trap,” one user joked. “You gotta learn a whole new language.”

“They LITERALLY have their own language unlike ANY other restaurant,” another said.

Some also noted that Waffle House employees frequently appear under pressure.

“But y’all be lookin stressed,” a commenter observed. In response, Nirajah stated, “We do be cause half the time we understaffed LMAOO.”

It’s because of these stresses and more that TikTokers are delighted to keep the big tips coming, no matter the time of day or their mental state.

“I know y’all making bank bc when i’m drunk and go in with every other drunk person we all tip crazy,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nirajah via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories