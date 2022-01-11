’33 talking to an 18-year-old like that’: Man harasses group at Waffle House, tries to fight in viral TikTok

Waffle House is a notorious backdrop for chaotic viral videos including the infamous “Can I Please Get a Waffle” Vine and a fight video from this past summer.

In a recent viral video, which received over 684,000 views, this sentiment is no different. A TikTok creator recorded his interaction with a 33-year-old man after he made his friend uncomfortable. The video starts with the creator, @babybackmoe, asking the man how old he is and why he was criticizing an 18-year-old woman. The incident was allegedly incited after the older man made a comment about the size of the teen’s bite while eating her meal.

https://www.tiktok.com/@babybackmoe/video/7050347485042167087?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The second part of the saga went even more viral, racking up over 1 million views, and it shows the 33-year-old man and his group getting into an argument with a different neighboring table. Toward the end of the video, the Waffle House server can be seen coming up to the two parties and breaking up the argument.

https://www.tiktok.com/@babybackmoe/video/7050578175268539695?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The man later blocked the door to the restaurant, refusing to allow the TikTok creator to leave. In another follow-up video, the man tried to take the creator’s phone and allegedly threatened to fight him.

“I’m not tryna fight,” the TikToker said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@babybackmoe/video/7050649957635968303?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The creator then records himself getting into a car and driving off. Many commenters pointed out that the older man was in the wrong.

“Owns a business but can’t mind his own,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another said, “Bro insecure so he has to call out someone.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Instagram DM but did not immediately receive a response.

