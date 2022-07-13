‘It seems like an unethical job’: HR worker posts about having to fire someone in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A human resources employee on TikTok has sparked debate on the video-sharing platform after sharing the realities of her role on the app, revealing that she had to fire an employee while saving two others from quitting.

In the video, which amassed over 200,000 views, Nessa (@nessaaa_e) gave viewers what she calls “a small glimpse” into her HR role.

She lists some of the incidents she dealt with that day via on-screen text, which include firing one employee, cussing out loud “one too many times,” answering “a bunch of common sense questions,” and catching “attitude” from three employees “because they didn’t get what they want.”

“But on the bright side, I saved two employees from quitting because of management,” she added.

Many commenters praised Nessa, with one user commenting that “HR isn’t for the weak.”

Others were more skeptical about the nature and impact of HR.

“Those employees are still gonna quit, just not today,” one user wrote.

“This sounds like a lovely company to work for,” another added with a sarcastic emoji.

“HR only protects the company. HR doesn’t care about employees,” a third wrote.

With countless commenters sharing their own negative experiences with HR, many questioned why the TikToker would want a job in the industry.

“It sucks that HR gets the brunt of disgruntled employees but it’s usually the management’s fault,” one commenter noted.

Another commented, “I’ve always believed that people who work in HR enjoy drama. It seems like an unethical job.”

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

