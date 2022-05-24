Delta worker says flight was delayed because ‘the pilot did not have the qualifications to fly this aircraft’ in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A TikTok video has gone viral after a Delta employee suggested that a flight was canceled because the pilot didn’t have the qualifications to fly the plane.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @tiarebowman, has already amassed nearly 600,000 views since being posted on May 22, and viewers were shocked by the purported reason for the flight’s cancellation.

The footage depicts a gaggle of disgruntled-looking passengers at an airport surrounding a Delta worker talking into the intercom. As the passengers begin to get rowdier, the woman says on the intercom, “The pilot did not have the qualifications to fly this aircraft. Nobody knew that.”

Overlay text reads, “Thanks Delta. We had numerous delays all day long and boarded the plane to be deboarded TWICE today. Lots of yelling and impatience. We were also given meal vouchers that do not work. It’s 11:43pm and we’ve been here since 11am. Our next attempt is tomorrow morning.”

Some TikTok commenters shared that this might be related to an industry-wide issue. “All airlines are hurting for staff from the pilot to the ground crew,” one user wrote. “It’s a tough industry right now.”

Another noted, “poor woman is just trying to do her job and everyone’s yelling at her like it’s her fault.”

Others, however, criticized the airport worker for “yelling” over the intercom. One user wrote, “Couldn’t get any more unprofessional if they tried.”

However, the TikToker defended the airline employee, noting “the crowd was super mad and they were yelling so she screamed over them.”

She added, “[This employee] was literally the best that day. I obviously was not yelling but anytime someone yelled, she would just get louder and be like, ‘DO NOT SHOOT THE MESSENGER.'”

The Daily Dot contacted Delta via their media contact form and @tiarebowman via email for comment on this story.

