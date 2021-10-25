In a video posted in the subReddit r/IAmATotalPieceOfShit, a man walks through Target asking customers if they agree with LGBTQ pride, which he calls “satanic propaganda” and an effort to “sexualize” children.

The video begins with the man talking with a Target staff member, who tells him that supports both Satan and pride.

“What’s God going to think of that?” the man asks her.

“I don’t believe in God,” she responds.

The man tells her that pride propaganda is “all over kids’ TV shows.”

“Do you support the sexualization of kids through Pride propaganda by corporate?” he asks the employee.

Soon after, another Target employee intervenes and both employees begin to escort the man out of the store. Once he reaches the check-out, he asks other customers their thoughts on the pride shirt he is holding. Many of them say they do support pride, and one even tells him to “get out of here.”

He finally throws the Pride shirt on the ground and stomps on it. He then leaves the store. (The idea that pride sexualizes children is an argument made by many at conservative organizations like The Heritage Foundation and some Catholic and Christian media outlets.)

Redditers who commented on the video rejoiced over the lack of support the man got in the video.

“That woman agreeing that, yes, she is a satanist made my day,” wrote u/now_you_see.

“Patrons of the store obviously thinking he’s stupid soothed my soul, like the Asian couple who were like ‘Yeah. We support pride,'” commented u/starspider. “Clearly he didn’t expect that, or like it.”

“I kind of think that this is a really positive video,” wrote u/d-man12345. “Here was someone trying to find someone..anyone who would join him in his delusions or confront him and all he found were calm, sane individuals who didn’t engage with him and [simply] removed him from the area.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/NotAPie and Target.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot