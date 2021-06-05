Video shows police employee groping 13-year-old girl in elevator

Disturbing footage out of Australia shows a police department employee groping a 13-year-old girl after cornering her in an elevator.

The video begins with 54-year-old Glenn Roche, who had been spending the day with the young girl’s family, running after the minor before fondling and attempting to kiss her.

Investigators say the incident, which took place in July 2019, has left the young girl with reoccurring nightmares to this day.

Roche, who was found guilty this week of indecent assault, argued in statements to the judge that his actions were not sexual but merely playful in nature.

“My hands have slid up her body as she slid to the ground,” he said. “My mind has gone off on a tangent like this is a challenge to me. I can get her and give her a kiss on the cheek like her two sisters and mum.”

The victim, however, told police that Roche purposely squeezed her breast twice.

Yet Roche even appeared to go as far as to blame the young girl for getting groped.

“She contributed to that occurring by releasing her body weight and sliding through my hands,” he added.

Aside from being prosecuted, Roche has also been suspended from his civilian position at the police department.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

