Video: Police K-9 bites teen’s leg for 8 minutes until cops stun the dog

A Granite City, Illinois police dog bit a Black teenager’s leg for more than eight minutes and wouldn’t release the boy until officers hit it with a stun gun. The 17-year-old, Devondre Williams, claims he wasn’t even the person police were looking for when they stopped the pickup truck he was riding in around 2 am on July 19.

“I ain’t never scream like that a day in my life,” Williams told KMOV4.

Video footage posted on Facebook, which begins after the dog is already latched onto Williams, shows the teen flattened against the back of the pickup truck. The dog’s paws can be seen underneath the vehicle as several people watch. Unintelligible shouting can be heard, as well as loud—and clearly pained—screaming from Williams.

The family is seeking justice! Granite City PD released their K-9 on a underaged black teen that was racial profiled and did nothing wrong! There was an altercation a few blocks away from where GCPD stopped the truck and pulled them over, and when the police saw the dark skin teen with long dreads, they automatically thought he was involved. The underaged minor according to witnesses cooperated and gave the officers his name Davondrea Williams but thought he was lying because I guess his name was to black and they thought he was giving him a fake name. After GCPD asked him to step down and he was cooperating the officer yanked him down with out warning and shoved him up against the truck then in the process of this the K-9 was released and it attacked him. While the dog was tearing into the the underaged teens leg the officer was twisting the teens other arm putting cuffs on him the whole while the dog is shaking and biting into his leg for over 15 minutes!!! He was screaming in pain so loud it woke the people up that was across the field from where they were. In the past 30 days there has been three black teens that has suffered from abuse of power, excessive force, and police violence, three black teens who has experienced trauma to the point they do not trust officers. Davondrea Williams was attacked by GCPD’s K-9 unit for no reason he was on his way to serve in the military but now because of this act of brutality by GCPD he doesn’t want to serve a country that hates him and thinks he is a criminal because of the color of his skin he’s no longer enlisting. These are our children the police is doing this too!! We can’t sit by and do nothing! If we do it will only be a matter of time before we our putting a hashtag in front of one of our babies names. This is systemic and it’s in our area, we must take action raise our voices and call for police accountability and reform in the departments and legislation! Don’t let fear stop you from doing what’s right✊🏾✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter #HoldThemAccountable #EndPoliceBrutality Posted by JD Dixon on Saturday, July 24, 2021

According to the Facebook post, shared by JD Dixon, an altercation a few blocks away prompted Granite City police officers to pull the pickup truck over, “and when the police saw the dark skin teen with long dreads, they automatically thought he was involved.”

“The underaged minor according to witnesses cooperated and gave the officers his name Davondrea Williams but thought he was lying because I guess his name was to black and they thought he was giving him a fake name,” Dixon alleges in the post.

After the officers asked Williams to step down from the truck and he reportedly was cooperating, an officer yanked him down without warning and shoved him up against the truck. In the process, the dog was reportedly released by mistake and attacked the teenager.

“There were just deep dog bites like right inside of his leg,” Williams’ mother Tabbatha Woods told VICE News. “They cleaned it out real good, and then they had to stitch it because it was so deep.”

As the dog bit Williams’ leg, the officer twisted his arms to put him in cuffs, according to Dixon.

A witness named Regeana Canada believes the dog was latched on to Williams’ leg for about eight to nine minutes.

“Williams nor any of the other gentlemen were resisting arrest,” Canada told VICE News. “My question is why did the dog get loose? He didn’t resist arrest, the boys didn’t cause any problems.”

Viewers on Facebook had similar concerns.

“How VILE!!!!” one user commented. “We know that dog had solid training. A police dog wouldn’t be allowed on duty if it didn’t have a solid recall!!!!! Those officers knew what they were doing. A Tazer would make the bite harder and deeper before the dog can release the hold.”

“If the GCPD CAN’T control their dogs then they are ill trained and should NEVER be used!” another person said.

Granite City police made no arrests during the incident. The department has not issued a public statement regarding the incident and did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Police K-9 attacks cause more hospital visits than any other use of force by police, according to The Marshall Project. Cities like Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Jacksonville reported as many as 220 police dog related injuries, according to the organization.

