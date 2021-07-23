In a viral video captured on a doorbell camera, a man walks up to see his father-in-law called him a “dickhead” to someone on the phone. The regret is both visible and audible.

“Uhhh goddamn it,” the man says in the video when he sees the camera. He quickly walks away from the door.

The video, which was posted on June 29, garnered more than 2.3 million views and more than 1,000 comments filled with peoples’ second-hand embarrassment.

“I hope you just turned around and went home because that was it for dad, I can promise you that,” one user commented. Others chimed in with what their own dads would do in the scenario.

“My dad would greet him by pumping his shotgun,” one user commented.

Another said their dad would purposefully make the man feel more awkward by refusing to talk to him. “He loves making awkward situations more awkward,” the user commented.

Some women shared that if they saw their partners speaking about their father in the same way, they would leave.

“He ain’t the one sis!!” one user commented.

Others shared that they also talked in a similar way and it was just part of “being a guy.”

“Bro, I just talk like that, even about friends, strangers, coworkers,” one user commented. “It’s not personal.”

Viewers are curious about whether the man’s partner vents to him about her dad and what happened after the video was caught on camera. The Daily Dot reached out to @corighteous.

“If regret was a video,” one user commented.

