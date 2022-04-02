Woman allegedly dumps vacuum contents in Goodwill bin, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok says a Goodwill customer dumped a vacuum’s dirt chamber into one of the store’s donation bins.

Meghan Mayer, known as @thecrazycreativeteacher on TikTok, shared a video showing the donation bin with a pile of dirt inside. Several articles of clothing were covered in dirt and dust.

“I can not believe what this lady did right in front of me at the Goodwill bins,” Mayer said in the video. “She wanted to buy a vacuum cleaner but didn’t want to pay for the extra weight of the dirt inside, so she dumped it out right in front of me. You better believe I said something.”

The woman who allegedly dumped out the vacuum wasn’t shown in the video, and Mayer said she was embarrassed after being called out.

“I literally yelled out ‘Is this real life?!'” Mayer wrote in the video’s caption. As of Saturday, the video received 1.8 million views and more than 720 comments.

Viewers were divided on the incident. Some defended the woman who allegedly dumped out the vacuum, while others called her out.

“you guys aren’t seriously defending a lady dumping actual dust/dirt into a clothing bin,” one viewer commented on the video.

“how are you guys not getting that op isn’t upset at the lady for emptying it, but bc she did it ON OTHER STORE MERCHANDISE?” another viewer commented.

“Why are so many ppl defending this lol. I would also dump out the dirt, but in a trash can…. not on the merchandise???? That’s the issue imo,” someone else wrote.

Several other viewers questioned if there was a trash can nearby.

“I’ve never been to the bins but I’m assuming there has to be a garbage can somewhere ??” one TikToker asked. In reply to the comment, Mayer wrote, “Behind the counter. She definitely could have asked!”

Some viewers blamed Goodwill itself, saying the vacuum should have been emptied before being displayed for sale.

“who would sell a vacuum cleaner with dirt inside nobody would buy that,” one TikToker said.

“Not saying she was in the right, but shouldn’t it have been emptied before being sold?” another TikToker asked.

“The bins are as-is. That’s why it’s so cheap,” Mayer explained in a reply to the comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Goodwill via press email.

