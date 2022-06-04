‘This is our management team… at its finest’: UPS driver runs into another driver delivering a package to the same address, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a UPS driver runs into another employee making a delivery at the same house, sparking debate about management.

“Unfortunately we can’t make this stuff up, it just happens,” user @notmariolopez captioned the video, which he posted on May 31.

The driver explains in the video that the double-delivery is a result of an error from the management team.

“I just left this bag right here, and this guy came right behind me to deliver another bag. This is our management team. This is our management team, bro, at its finest,” the TikToker says while filming the other driver walking up to the door.

The video has received over 400,000 views, and several other alleged UPS workers claimed they’ve experienced similar situations.

“Happened in my center once. 4 different drivers to the same address, 1-2 packages each. One had a Return pickup. Blamed it on Orion,” one viewer said.

“As a ups employee…this is typical. and somehow they’ll have an excuse or blame it on someone else,” another wrote.

The creator responded: “Spot on!!”

Others encouraged the UPS worker to file a complaint.

“File a grievance,” one viewer said.

“Supervisors can’t touch packages…grievance is on the way…. Hahaha,” another added.

A third user joked that the issue was much larger. “Plot twist neither of the 2 packages were delivered to the correct address,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @notmariolopez via TikTok comment and UPS via press form on its website.

