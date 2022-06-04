UPS driver delivering package waking on yard caption "When supervisors supervise" (l) Hand grabbing UPS package from front porch (c) UPS driver delivering package walking on yard caption "When supervisors supervise" (r)

JL Images/Shutterstock @notmariolopez/TikTok (Licensed)

‘This is our management team… at its finest’: UPS driver runs into another driver delivering a package to the same address, sparking debate

'This is typical.'

Maria Poggi 

Maria Poggi

IRL

Posted on Jun 4, 2022   Updated on Jun 4, 2022, 2:11 pm CDT

In a viral TikTok video, a UPS driver runs into another employee making a delivery at the same house, sparking debate about management.

“Unfortunately we can’t make this stuff up, it just happens,” user @notmariolopez captioned the video, which he posted on May 31.

The driver explains in the video that the double-delivery is a result of an error from the management team. 

“I just left this bag right here, and this guy came right behind me to deliver another bag. This is our management team. This is our management team, bro, at its finest,” the TikToker says while filming the other driver walking up to the door.

@notmariolopez Unfortunately we can’t make this stuff up, it just happens 😂 #work #supervisorproblems #management #dispatch #fyp #foryou #ups #fedex #package #deliverydriver #union ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

The video has received over 400,000 views, and several other alleged UPS workers claimed they’ve experienced similar situations.

“Happened in my center once. 4 different drivers to the same address, 1-2 packages each. One had a Return pickup. Blamed it on Orion,” one viewer said.

“As a ups employee…this is typical. and somehow they’ll have an excuse or blame it on someone else,” another wrote.

The creator responded: “Spot on!!”

Others encouraged the UPS worker to file a complaint.

“File a grievance,” one viewer said.

“Supervisors can’t touch packages…grievance is on the way…. Hahaha,” another added.

A third user joked that the issue was much larger. “Plot twist neither of the 2 packages were delivered to the correct address,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @notmariolopez via TikTok comment and UPS via press form on its website.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 4, 2022, 10:56 am CDT

Maria Poggi

Maria Santa Poggi is an incoming MFA candidate at Sarah Lawrence College for poetry. She is a freelance writer, and her work has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Paper, and i-d, amongst other publications.

Maria Poggi
 