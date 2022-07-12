‘Immediately no’: Woman calls out tourists for taking photos with her children in Hawaii

A TikToker captured people taking photos with her children on the beach in Hawaii and called them out.

@dominique_______ posted a video of the people, who she thinks are tourists, posing with her children on June 15. The TikToker’s children are seen playing on the beach and being photographed and then running back to her.

“When two random ass tourists take pictures with your kids,” @dominique_______ wrote in her video’s overlay text. She also wrote that she was “flabbergasted” in the video’s caption. On Tuesday, her video had almost 1.5 million views.

In a comment on her video, @dominique_______ clarified that she was very close to her kids on the beach and that the tourists did not touch them.

“It was funny and weird,” @dominique_______ wrote. She also identified herself as a Hawaii resident and used #dontvisithawaii on her TikTok, a hashtag that points to Hawaii’s over-tourism problem. Resources that are needed by Hawaii natives and residents—like water—have been allocated to tourists. Some Hawaiians have said that over-tourism has led to them being treated like “second-class citizens.”

Some commenters were as “flabbergasted” as @dominique_______ was.

“Oh hell no!!!!!” @valeriamarie808 commented.

“Immediately no. Immediately no,” @hdoeowhanzospwjsbcksoaja wrote.

Others said that @dominique_______’s experience was possibly common in Hawaii.

“I feel like they take pictures like this to show their family & friends when they go back home,” @dorifawkenaye commented. “It’s happened to me a few times.”

“My mother in law tells this story of when my husband was a baby in HI, Japanese tourists pulled her mother’s arms on the beach to take a picture with,” @ateyourchocolatesquirrel wrote.

“This happens to me all the time too,” @azul3luz commented.

The Daily Dot was not able to reach out to @dominique_______.

