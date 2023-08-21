‘Heinous’: Disruptive Tory Lanez fans kicked out of Megan Thee Stallion performance

A group of teenage boys were escorted out of the crowd at Megan Thee Stallion’s performance after shouting “Tory Lanez” at Outside Lands Festival in San Franciso earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Lanez (Daystar Peterson) was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, in 2020.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, Valerie Wango captured footage of security guards at the festival carrying a resistant teenage boy out of a crowd in front of a stage.

Wango wrote in the video’s overlay text and caption that teenage boys were changing “Tory Lanez” and shoving people. Once security guards intervened, Wango wrote that the boys ran away. Wango says this occurred before Pete’s set on Aug. 13.

“The teenage boy infestation at Outside Lands this year was heinous,” Wango wrote in her video’s caption.

On Monday, Wango’s video had over 200,000 views on TikTok.

After his sentencing, Peterson released a statement saying that he did not shoot Pete. Many of his fans—and Iggy Azalea—seem to believe him.

Pete, however, has held her ground: In her victim statement from Peterson’s statement, Pete said that Peterson has disparaged her character in order to convince the public of his innocence.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade,” Pete said, as reported by independent journalist Megan Cuniff. “He treated my trauma like a joke when I could have died that day.”

Fans of Pete’s have also said that the public’s reaction to the trial has exposed the misogynoir, or hatred of Black women, inherent in American society.

Many commenters on Wawngo’s video expressed praise for Outside Lands’ security guards handling of the situation. One even wrote “thoughts and chairs,” seeming to reference the Black man in a recent fight in Montgomery, Alabama, who wielded a folding chair against white aggressors.