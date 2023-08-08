Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering the trial, Lanez also spoke before the sentencing, stating that he “said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said,” referencing the prosecution’s argument for a stringent sentence.

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, provided a statement read in the courtroom, which detailed how Lanez shooting her in the feet in the summer of the 2020 affected her mental health. She said she has been “terrorized” since then, stating that Lanez “lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

In June, prosecutors said they were taking Lanez’s “campaign of misinformation” into account when asking for a 13-year sentence. The defense had been pushing for probation.

Megan Thee Stallion asked for a tough sentence for Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson. Iggy Azalea also wrote a letter to the judge, asking for a more lenient sentence. She later tweeted about how she didn’t know the statement would be read publicly.

Lanez was convicted in December 2022.