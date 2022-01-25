A TikToker said in a viral video that her landlord tossed all her belongings and changed the locks after she was 20 days late on rent, sparking a debate among commenters.

User @sibrke’s video shows her looking in through the glass window of her empty apartment, where everything appears to have been removed. “We worked so damn hard for what we had WHY,” the caption says. “This is the first time we were late on rent.” The text layover narrates, “20 days late on rent and landlord changed locks and all of our things were thrown away.”

The video received over 390,500 views and 10,000 likes since it was posted three days ago.