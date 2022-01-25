photo of the inside of a completely bare apartment (l) (r) photo of a lock and key (m)

‘Would you want your paycheck 20 days late?’: TikToker says landlord changed locks, threw away belongings after she was late on rent, sparking debate

'Landlords are normal people.'

Published Jan 24, 2022

A TikToker said in a viral video that her landlord tossed all her belongings and changed the locks after she was 20 days late on rent, sparking a debate among commenters.

User @sibrke’s video shows her looking in through the glass window of her empty apartment, where everything appears to have been removed. “We worked so damn hard for what we had WHY,” the caption says. “This is the first time we were late on rent.” The text layover narrates, “20 days late on rent and landlord changed locks and all of our things were thrown away.”

The video received over 390,500 views and 10,000 likes since it was posted three days ago.

@sibrke

we worked so damn hard for what we had WHY, this is the first time we were late on rent #help #isthislegal #fyp #badlandlords #whatdoido #noway

♬ Comfort Chain – Instupendo

@sibrke clarified the situation in a series of

