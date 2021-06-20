tinder_date_sued_tiktok

@your.big.sis.emi/TikTok

‘He paid someone to serve me papers’: TikToker says she was sued by a Tinder date for ‘not hooking up’

He also allegedly served her a cease and desist for sharing the story.

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Published Jun 20, 2021

A TikTok user is going viral for claims that a former Tinder date sued her for “breaking a verbal contract” after she refused to hook up with him. 

The user, Emily or @your.big.sis.emi, claims that when she met Chad—the name of the Tinder date—he was a law student. While it was “implied,” they would hook up, she never said anything verbatim.

https://www.tiktok.com/@your.big.sis.emi/video/6974898587004177670

But she ultimately decided against anything physical once she smelled an odor coming from him.

“Once he removed his undergarments … I smelled the smell and saw the sight,” she said in a video with over 230,000 views. “There were skid marks in his undies and he had not washed in a long time.”

Soon after this revelation, she claims she left his place and he sued her a few days later. She apparently ended up getting out of the lawsuit by confronting Chad’s father—who is also a lawyer. But that wasn’t the end of her journey with Chad.

Emily originally shared this story on her podcast Been There Bestie and shared a teaser of the episode to her 40,000 TikTok followers. A few days later, she claims she was served with more papers (and reveals a cease and desist document in a follow-up video). 

@your.big.sis.emi

I mean you couldddd listen to my podcast and make me the happiest 🥰 #girltalk #whydomen #theaudacityofmen

♬ original sound – emily🙈

After speaking to a lawyer, she said that Chad didn’t have much of a case since nobody could “tell who he is.”

“Also, is it slander if it’s true?” she quipped at the end of her video

It’s unclear if Chad has pursued any further legal action. The Daily Dot reached out to Emily for comment.

*First Published: Jun 20, 2021, 10:46 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels