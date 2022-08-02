‘Literally how do you get in these situations’: Man wore a hi-res vest to Rolling Loud and was mistaken as staff. He got to meet celebrities while ‘working’ backstage

In a viral video, a TikToker known as Yung Vec (@yungvec) shared that he snuck into Rolling Loud music festival’s staff section by wearing a red, high-visibility vest. The video has over 17.6 million views.

Yung Vec is known on TikTok for finding himself in interesting situations and sharing his experiences on the app. Whether he’s dabbing up Vietnamese jeweler Johnny Dang or making TikToks in jail, the creator has close to two million followers who claim he is everywhere but home.

“Nobody else doin stuff like this that’s why I follow you,” one user commented on the video.

In the video, Yung Vec showcased how he got backstage by posting step-by-step instructions that corresponded to the trending TikTok Old Spice whistle remix sound.

“Wear a high vis vest to Rolling Loud, get let into staff section, meet Lil Uzi Vert,” the overlay text reads.

The TikToker said a YouTube video of the Rolling Loud experience will be posted on his account once he hits 1,000 subscribers on the platform.

In the comments section, users are shocked by Uzi’s cameo and Yung Vec’s ability to get anywhere.

“Bet you can’t meet Obama,” one user said, to which Vec responded, “bet.”

“Uzi the only one that realized,” another commented.

“Literally how do you get in these situations,” a third user asked.

In a response to The Daily Dot, Yung Vec revealed whether or not he has faced any consequences from sneaking into the festival: “No, I haven’t faced any repercussions. I thought I might get banned by Rolling Loud but it seems not to have reached their attention or been a concern of theirs. Might even do it again at the next Rolling Loud.”

