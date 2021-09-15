‘I wish I was joking’: TikToker shares abusive ex-boyfriend’s strict rules for her

TikTok user @ccarollynn posted a video listing the “rules” her ex-boyfriend sent her before she left for college.

The video, which amassed over 2.9 million views and 631,000 likes since posting two days ago, shows @ccaroolynn going through her ex-boyfriend’s text with a screenshot of the text in the background.

Captioned, “I wish I was joking,” the video shows @ccarollynn reading through each individual rule, analyzing them, and providing commentary.

The rules list impossibly strict guidelines for her life, such as “Do not come in contact with boys by 25 or more feet.”

Some examples of her commentary: “Approve all outfits you wear past me and your mom,” one rule reads.

“I don’t see what you or your mom have to do with what I wear, thanks,” she opines.

@ccarollynn clarified in the comment section immediately after posting the video, “IM BY NO MEANS GLAMORIZING CONTROLLING RELATIONSHIPS*** I JUST THOUGHT IT WAS FUNNY HE THOUGHT HE HAD THAT MUCH CONTROL.” In a follow up video, she described the rules as emotional abuse and shared her support for other abuse survivors who commented on her video.

Most of the 4,864 comments under her original video made fun of the ridiculous demands and addressed serious concerns about an abusive relationship.

“This is not just insecure this is ABUSIVE,” says @lindsaygracerz.

“Uuugh this reminds me of my ex. Glad you bailed,” says @justabitalien.

“Every time I think something’s satire and realize there really are boys like this,” says hellohalal.

In another video, @ccarollynn clarified that the rules were a breaking point for her, and she told her ex she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. She also informed his parents of the breakup and blocked him on social media. The rest of her TikTok videos so far have been dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and abuse as well as sharing resources for victims.

@ccarollynn Reply to @frankiexxleigh i didn’t want to get into too much detail :) but is a short summary ❤️ please talk to somebody if you need to!! ♬ original sound – Carolyn

Daily Dot reached out to @ccarollynn for comment via Tiktok message.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotlineonline or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

