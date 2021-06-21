TikTok/@excusemygrandma Brooke Sjoberg

‘Grandma passed the vibe check’: People love this grandma’s response after granddaughter sent her ‘accidental nude’

'She's our grandma now.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Jun 21, 2021   Updated Jun 21, 2021, 10:08 am CDT

When in a rush, texting can get so confusing. But sometimes, it’s really important to pay attention to who you’re talking to.

Featured Video Hide

A TikToker named Kimberley, who runs the account @excusemygrandma, learned this lesson the hard way after accidentally sending a lewd photo to her grandmother. Thankfully for Kimberley, her grandma had the best reaction.

Advertisement Hide

“You need new lingerie,” she said before offering to to take her granddaughter out lingerie shopping.

@excusemygrandma

And btw get a push up bra while you’re at it #dating sexting #grandma #excusemygrandma

♬ cute sound – brett

However, she did jokingly warn that if the photos were sent to a man, she might disown her.

Kimberley and her grandma Gail co-host a podcast, Excuse my Grandma, on which the two discuss generational differences, dating, sex, and relationships through the lens of their own special relationship.

Advertisement Hide

Commenters loved Gail’s reaction to her granddaughter’s nude, with one saying that it reminded them of how their own grandmother would respond.

“That’s weirdly similar to what my gram would have said,” user Amy Monk wrote. “Except she would say, ‘you look too thin. Come eat something’ even tho I am obsessed.”

TikTok/Amy Monk

Another commenter proclaimed, “She’s our grandma now.”

Advertisement Hide

“Grandma passed the vibe check,” a third said.

Gail stars in many of Kimberley’s other TikTok videos. In another video, Kimberley jokes that a hypothetical man may be talking to someone who is prettier than her but that it’s his loss because no one will ever have a cooler grandma than her.

@excusemygrandma

2 for 1 package #excusemygrandma #grandma #hesprobablytalkingtoprettiergirls #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – Tayyyyyyy

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kimberley.

Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories

TikToker exposes nurse’s ‘hateful’ videos, allegedly gets him fired
‘Of course people are going to break down under these conditions’: Viral photo of McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks debate
Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 21, 2021, 10:07 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg