‘Grandma passed the vibe check’: People love this grandma’s response after granddaughter sent her ‘accidental nude’

When in a rush, texting can get so confusing. But sometimes, it’s really important to pay attention to who you’re talking to.

A TikToker named Kimberley, who runs the account @excusemygrandma, learned this lesson the hard way after accidentally sending a lewd photo to her grandmother. Thankfully for Kimberley, her grandma had the best reaction.

“You need new lingerie,” she said before offering to to take her granddaughter out lingerie shopping.

However, she did jokingly warn that if the photos were sent to a man, she might disown her.

Kimberley and her grandma Gail co-host a podcast, Excuse my Grandma, on which the two discuss generational differences, dating, sex, and relationships through the lens of their own special relationship.

Commenters loved Gail’s reaction to her granddaughter’s nude, with one saying that it reminded them of how their own grandmother would respond.

“That’s weirdly similar to what my gram would have said,” user Amy Monk wrote. “Except she would say, ‘you look too thin. Come eat something’ even tho I am obsessed.”

Another commenter proclaimed, “She’s our grandma now.”

“Grandma passed the vibe check,” a third said.

Gail stars in many of Kimberley’s other TikTok videos. In another video, Kimberley jokes that a hypothetical man may be talking to someone who is prettier than her but that it’s his loss because no one will ever have a cooler grandma than her.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kimberley.

