‘You stupid, dumb b*tch’: TikToker quits her job at Forman Mills via intercom as customer cheers her on

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, @anai_xo is heard quitting her job at a Forman Mills location in Pasaic, New Jersey over the store’s intercom.

“Hello?” she begins by saying into the intercom. “This is for Lorrell. I just want to say, ‘Fuck you, bitch.’ You stupid, dumb bitch. You’re not gonna talk to me like this because fuck you, and I quit.”

As @anai_xois walks down the aisles to exit the store, a customer comes up to her and asks @anai_xo if she can give her a hug.

“I fuckin’ love you,” the customer tells her.

@anai_xo This is my quitting my job, I’m tired of me biting my tongue. I’m tired of my boss talking to me like I’m shit. Making me cry, yell at me #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – xounique__

@anai_xo also tells off the stores assistant manager, who she said is named Andre in the video’s comments.

@anai_xo captioned the video saying she’s “tired of biting her tongue,” when her boss talks down to her. In the comments of the video, she named her boss and said that she is racist and that she treats “employees like shit and [don’t] let anyone speak Spanish.”

“She made me cry before,” @anai_xo said in a follow-up video. “I had to page and put that shit on loud. I had to embarrass her.” (The video now has over 3 million views.)

@anai_xo also clarifies that the video actually shows her quitting and that she no longer works at Forman Mills—though she did comment saying that she won’t be including her job at Forman Mills on her resume.

A manager at the Forman Mills in Pasaic, New Jersey told the Daily Dot that she had “no comment” on @anai_xo’s video over the phone.

And when hit with criticism for swearing over the store’s intercom when there could have been families shopping, @anai_xo said she wasn’t teaching kids any new words.

“Kids, they know what bad words are,” @anai_xo says in another follow up video. “It’s on TV, TikTok.”

Commenters on @anai_xo’s videos mostly supported her actions.

“Jobs be acting like we can’t quit anytime,” wrote @officialochoa.

“At the end of the day, know your worth!” commented @lpacin08.

“Be your own boss,” wrote @inactivemami.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @anai_xo via TikTok comment.

