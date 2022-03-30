‘If your husband is in Laguna and your name is Megan’: TikToker issues viral PSA after overhearing man bragging about cheating at restaurant

In a viral video, a TikToker issues a warning to a woman whose husband is allegedly cheating on her.

User @loreboree posted the video to the platform claiming she witnessed the husband brag about his infidelity while at the restaurant.

“If your husband is in Laguna and your name is Megan, he’s cheating on you and they are laughing about it,” the creator wrote in the video’s overlay text. The TikToker uploaded the video to the trending sound sampling dialogue from the movie Coraline: “You are in terrible danger.”

The TikTok was posted on March 30 and gained 4.2 million views in just one day. Commenters are urging the internet to find the alleged wife, “Megan.”

The video’s top comment with 116,000 likes simply reads “#findmegan.”

“Meg you deserve better,” another comment with almost 100,000 likes read.

Others urged the creator to drop more details on the alleged two-timer, hoping to nail down the cheater. Some viewers even went as far to suspect the couple seated behind the creator in the video as the perpetrators.

Despite the video’s virality, it is unclear whether “Megan” ever found out her husband was allegedly cheating. Still, others praised the TikToker for her effort and in sticking up for women.

“And that’s on girl code Mad respect,” a user commented.

“THANK U [we need] more women like you,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @loreboree via Instagram direct message.

