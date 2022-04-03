A woman on TikTok says she got in trouble with a “rude” flight attendant when she tried to livestream on social media during a flight.

The TikToker, known as Miley Mango (@most.hatedqueen), shared a video while on the plane explaining what happened.

“When you pay $5 for airplane wifi just to get in trouble by the attendant bc apparently you can not video chat or go live while on the air,” the video’s on-screen caption read.

In the video, the TikToker is seen flipping both middle fingers at the camera.

“(The flight attendant) was so rude about it ‘shut that off RIGHT NOW’ like hey I don’t mind following the rules queen I just didn’t know ?!” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption.

The video received about 280,000 views and 350 comments on TikTok as of April 3.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the TikToker’s story. Some called her out while others said they also didn’t know that live streaming isn’t allowed on flights.

“Bro have you never been on a plane before ????” one viewer commented on the video.

“You are in a small cabin with tens of ears. It’s like public transport. Common knowledge to keep it quiet,” another viewer commented.

“I didn’t know this was a thing either. It’s not like it’s announced,” someone else wrote, seemingly sympathetic to the TikToker.

But other viewers claimed that the rule is announced before every flight.

“Its deff announced at the beginning lol,” one TikToker said.

A flight attendant wrote, “We announce it during the safety demo…..”

“I mean I’m pretty sure they tell you that during their take-off spiel,” another TikToker commented.

One viewer offered this reason for the rule: “It messes with the radars/ navigational equipment. I wouldn’t take it personally.”

In reply to the comment, the TikToker wrote, “I don’t mind at all I just figured streaming live was no different than streaming movies! She was just rude is all. I don’t mind tho!”

