A TikToker’s video showing himself tipping $1,000 on a $30 tab, joking that it won’t go through, has sparked outrage online.

The video is captioned, “Best believe this will decline but it’s the thought that counts.”

In the video, TikTok creator @xmaine24 leaves well over a 20% tip on the bill. The TikToker clarified in a comment, however, that he actually left a cash tip, indicating the amount he wrote in on the bill was done in jest.

“I tipped in cash so it doesn’t get taxed and they actually pocket the full amount,” @xmaine24 wrote. “Relax.”

However, another commenter replied that the tax responsibility for leaving that kind of tip on the receipt might still fall on the person who served them.

“It still got taxed, they get taxed by whatever number you put even if it declined,” one commenter wrote.

Another user wrote that a friend of theirs had a similar experience and ended up totally responsible for paying the taxes on a tip they ended up having to give back.

“Not cool,” they said. “My coworker had the same thing happen to her and she got taxed like crazy even though she had to give the money back.”

Others told the TikToker the large tip might still end up processing on his card, and he could end up responsible for it anyway, joke or not.

“It won’t decline, it will go through and you’ll be in debt,” one commenter wrote.

“It will still pull it out (and) overdraft you,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @xmaine24 via Twitter direct message.

