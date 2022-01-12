‘Girl CPS does not have a sense of humor’: TikToker claims they took food out of cabinets and fridge to ‘prank’ CPS, sparking debate

A TikToker posted a video claiming she pulled a “prank” on Child Protective Services (CPS) by hiding all the food from the fridge and cabinets.

In the video, TikToker @realqueenopp recorded herself and another person “taking all the food out of the cabinets and fridge to PRANK child protective services.” The video, which was posted on Dec. 14, amassed over 2.6 million views and many critical comments.

“Girl cps does not have a sense of humor,” one of the top comments reads.

“They gon prank them kids into foster homes,” another viewer wrote.

“PRANK ON CPS GONE WRONG THEY TOOK OUR KIDS,” a third quipped, speculating what the title of the TikToker’s next video would be.

In a follow-up video, featuring someone continuing to put the food into a trash bag from a shelf, @realqueenopp promised she would “let (CPS) know it’s a prank at the end of the visit.”

In previous videos, the TikToker, who has 42,000 followers, similarly uses CPS visits for humorous content.

The TikToker has not posted any updates about how the visit and prank went.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @realqueenopp via Instagram direct message but did not immediately receive a response.

