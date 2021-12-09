‘You just didn’t want to tip’: TikToker shows how they didn’t tip because waitress was ‘rude,’ sparking debate

A TikToker posted their receipt at a diner, and it sparked a discourse about tipping service workers.

The video, which currently has over 103,000 views, shows the bill the TikToker, @biglez7704, received. The TikToker says, “When your service sucked, here’s your tip bitch.”

On the tip line, the TikToker wrote, “Do better!!!”

The comments section is filled with people who disagree with the creator’s actions.

“As a server, we match energies,” one viewer said. “Ya we don’t know the full story but she was probably short-staffed and you gave some [attitude] first. She matched it.”

Many called the TikToker “embarrassing” and pointed out that the bill wasn’t even that high.

Another commented, “Something tells me you were the problem, not the server,” to which the TikToker responded, “Well that tells me you don’t know anything about me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @biglez7704.

